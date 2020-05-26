Close Ad
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
The Full Nerd
PCWorld |
Video
AMD talks SmartShift and Ryzen gaming laptops | The Full Nerd special...
May 26, 2020
AMD talks SmartShift and Ryzen gaming laptops | The Full Nerd special edition
PCWorld
|
May 26, 2020
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.
More
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
AMD talks SmartShift and Ryzen gaming laptops | The Full Nerd special edition
(01:49:22)
The Full Nerd
Core i9-10900K review, AMD reversal, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 140
(01:40:11)
The Full Nerd
The best gaming CPU, Ryzen 7 U review, Windows 10 May Update review, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 137
(01:26:19)
The Full Nerd
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 138
(01:23:20)
The Full Nerd
AMD B550 motherboards and 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 CPUs, finding old PC hardware | The Full Nerd ep. 136
(01:04:46)
The Full Nerd
Comet Lake H review, Minecraft gets ray tracing, Ghost Canyon NUC review | The Full Nerd ep. 135
(01:47:46)
The Full Nerd
Intel 11th-Gen rumors, 10th-Gen Comet Lake S leaks, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 134
(01:31:17)
The Full Nerd
5.3GHz Comet Lake-H, RTX Super cards in laptops, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 133
(01:16:47)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 review: Game-changing performance for laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 132
The Full Nerd
DLSS 2.0, Half-Life: Alyx review, Rocket Lake-S leaks, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 131
The Full Nerd
New DX12 Ultimate, PS5 specs vs Xbox Series X/PC, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 130
The Full Nerd
Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU spec, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 128
