11th Gen Tiger Lake vs. Ryzen 4000
PCWorld | Sep 17, 2020

We pit Intel's new 11th gen against 10th gen and Ryzen 4000

11th Gen Tiger Lake vs. Ryzen 4000 (51:43)
