Big Navi rumors, Nvidia Adobe AI, PS5 teardown, Q&A | The Full Nerd...
The Full Nerd
AMD Ryzen 5000 revealed, Radeon RX 6000 teased | The Full Nerd special AMD Ryzen 5000 revealed, Radeon RX... (01:17:32)
The Full Nerd
RTX 3080 review, Radeon 6000 tease, Nvidia buys ARM, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 150 RTX 3080 review, Radeon 6000... (01:47:09)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 G-series, Nvidia 12-pin power, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 146 Ryzen 4000 G-series, Nvidia 12-pin... (01:40:17)
The Full Nerd
Nvidia Ampere, AMD AM4 controversy, RIP upgradable laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 139 Nvidia Ampere, AMD AM4... (01:43:51)
The Full Nerd 138
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 138 Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon... (01:23:20)
The Full Nerd
GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X specs, NZXT H1, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 127 GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X... (01:29:19)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 G-series, Nvidia 12-pin power, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 146
Big Navi rumors, Nvidia Adobe AI, PS5 teardown, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 154

PCWorld | Oct 22, 2020

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

The Full Nerd
Big Navi rumors, Nvidia Adobe AI, PS5 teardown, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 154 (02:12:04)
pin20 017 intelatx12vo v2
Intel's power play: We dive into the new ATX 12VO spec (01:01:23)
pub20 051 corsair4000dairflow v2
Corsair 4000D Airflow & 4000X teardown and tour (15:10)
Tiger Lake
11th Gen Tiger Lake vs. Ryzen 4000 (51:43)
pex20 022 shouldyoupreorderrtx3000
Should you preorder Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series? (4:37)
tfn20 148 tfnep148
GeForce Now on Chromebooks, RTX 3090 rumors, Intel Xe details, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 148 (01:29:30)
tfn20 1435 thnep1475.5
Is the Raspberry Pi a PC, tech journalism ethics, Q&A | The Half Nerd ep. 147.5 (01:33:47)
pub20 050 bequietpurebase500dx
Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX teardown (17:04)
Asus XG Station Pro
Real-world eGPU gaming benchmarks in 2020 (21:32)
pub20 049 silverstoneld03 af v2
SilverStone Lucid LD03-AF teardown (27:17)
Dell Thermal Engineer interview
Heat pipes vs thermal chambers in laptops, which is better? | Ask a PC expert - Part 3 (17:06)
Dell Thermal Engineer interview
Will thin laptops ever perform as well as a thick laptop? | Ask a PC expert - Part 5 (13:36)
pin20 017 intelatx12vo v2
Intel's power play: We dive into the new ATX 12VO spec (01:01:23)
The Full Nerd
Big Navi rumors, Nvidia Adobe AI, PS5 teardown, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 154 (02:12:04)
