pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
The Full Nerd
PCWorld
Video
Radeon RX 6000 reveal, RTX 3070 review, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 155
Direct link:
PCWorld
Nov 2, 2020
Radeon RX 6000 reveal, RTX 3070 review, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 155
PCWorld
|
Nov 2, 2020
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.
Hardware & Accessories
More
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 6000 reveal, RTX 3070 review, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 155
(01:48:44)
The Full Nerd
AMD Ryzen 5000 revealed, Radeon RX 6000 teased | The Full Nerd special
(01:17:32)
The Full Nerd
RTX 3080 crashing, Zen 3 rumors, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 153
(01:20:46)
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 3090 review, RTX 3080 supply woes, Microsoft buys Bethesda, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 152
(01:49:20)
The Full Nerd
RTX 3080 review, Radeon 6000 tease, Nvidia buys ARM, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 150
(01:47:09)
The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake details, GeForce RTX 30 series revealed, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 149
(02:20:38)
The Full Nerd
PC Hardware Hall of Fame - 2020 debate and inductees | The Full Nerd ep. 147
(01:42:56)
The Full Nerd
Sapphire Technologies talks all things GPUs and PC gaming | The Full Nerd special edition
(02:26:57)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 G-series, Nvidia 12-pin power, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 146
(01:40:17)
The Full Nerd
Threadripper Pro, best PC games of 2020 (so far), upcoming fall releases | The Full Nerd ep. 145
(01:56:20)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen XT reviews, Gordon bought cheap Windows 10, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 144
(01:22:48)
The Full Nerd
Macs ditch Intel, RTX Super in laptops, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 143
(01:19:50)
Gaming
Corsair HS60 Haptic review
(11:04)
