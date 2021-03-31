Close Ad
11th-gen Rocket Lake review, Intel's future plans, Nvidia Re-BAR |...
Mar 31, 2021
11th-gen Rocket Lake review, Intel's future plans, Nvidia Re-BAR | The Full Nerd ep. 172
Mar 31, 2021
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.
More
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
11th-gen Rocket Lake review, Intel's future plans, Nvidia Re-BAR | The Full Nerd ep. 172
(01:39:17)
The Full Nerd
Intel Core i7-11700K pre-review, how to find PC parts right now, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 171
(01:21:22)
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 6700 XT revealed | The Full Nerd ep. 170
(01:14:32)
The Full Nerd
RTX 3060 Reviews, RX 6700 XT Teased, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 169
(01:19:26)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen failures? GTX 1050 Ti/RTX 2060 revival, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 168
(01:26:56)
The Full Nerd
Intel M1 Takedown, Rocket Lake Updates, GPU Mining is Getting Wild, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 167
(02:02:56)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000 Mobile Review, RTX 3080 Laptop Review, Intel Iris Xe GPU, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 165
(01:28:31)
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 3060 and Intel Rocket Lake-S details, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 164
(01:32:35)
The Full Nerd
2021 PC hardware predictions & eating 2020 words | The Full Nerd ep. 163
(02:04:51)
The Full Nerd
Best PC hardware of 2020: The Full Nerd Awards | The Full Nerd ep. 162
(02:07:25)
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 3060 Ti review and ultrawide benchmarks, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 160
(01:22:26)
The Full Nerd
Custom RX 6800 reviews, Black Friday PC deals, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 159
(01:20:18)
