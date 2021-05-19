Close Ad
Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd...
May 19, 2021
Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 177
May 19, 2021
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 177
(01:15:58)
The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake H Revealed, Ryzen 5000U On Battery, RTX 3050 GPUs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 176
(01:49:19)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000 on old motherboards, Ryzen 5900X hope, RTX Ti rumors, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 175
(01:28:35)
The Full Nerd
M1 iMacs & iPad Pro vs PC, 4700S mystery chip, EVGA Elite GPU access, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 174
(01:47:07)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000G APUs, no RTX 4080 in 2021, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 173
(01:01:50)
The Full Nerd
11th-gen Rocket Lake review, Intel's future plans, Nvidia Re-BAR | The Full Nerd ep. 172
(01:39:17)
The Full Nerd
Intel Core i7-11700K pre-review, how to find PC parts right now, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 171
(01:21:22)
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 6700 XT revealed | The Full Nerd ep. 170
(01:14:32)
The Full Nerd
RTX 3060 Reviews, RX 6700 XT Teased, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 169
(01:19:26)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen failures? GTX 1050 Ti/RTX 2060 revival, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 168
(01:26:56)
The Full Nerd
Intel M1 Takedown, Rocket Lake Updates, GPU Mining is Getting Wild, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 167
(02:02:56)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000 Mobile Review, RTX 3080 Laptop Review, Intel Iris Xe GPU, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 165
(01:28:31)
How to remove a CPU cooler safely
(3:21)
