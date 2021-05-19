The Full Nerd
PCWorld | Video
Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd...
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
Coming Next
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full...
Next Video

Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 177

PCWorld | May 19, 2021

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Similar
More The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd 177
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 177 (01:15:58)
The Full Nerd 176
The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake H Revealed, Ryzen 5000U On Battery, RTX 3050 GPUs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 176 (01:49:19)
The Full Nerd 175
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000 on old motherboards, Ryzen 5900X hope, RTX Ti rumors, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 175 (01:28:35)
The Full Nerd 174
The Full Nerd
M1 iMacs & iPad Pro vs PC, 4700S mystery chip, EVGA Elite GPU access, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 174 (01:47:07)
The Full Nerd 173
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000G APUs, no RTX 4080 in 2021, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 173 (01:01:50)
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
11th-gen Rocket Lake review, Intel's future plans, Nvidia Re-BAR | The Full Nerd ep. 172 (01:39:17)
The Full Nerd 171
The Full Nerd
Intel Core i7-11700K pre-review, how to find PC parts right now, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 171 (01:21:22)
The Full Nerd 170
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 6700 XT revealed | The Full Nerd ep. 170 (01:14:32)
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
RTX 3060 Reviews, RX 6700 XT Teased, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 169 (01:19:26)
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
Ryzen failures? GTX 1050 Ti/RTX 2060 revival, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 168 (01:26:56)
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
Intel M1 Takedown, Rocket Lake Updates, GPU Mining is Getting Wild, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 167 (02:02:56)
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 5000 Mobile Review, RTX 3080 Laptop Review, Intel Iris Xe GPU, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 165 (01:28:31)
Popular
pex21 034 howdoiremovecpucoolersafely v2
Hardware & Accessories
How to remove a CPU cooler safely (3:21)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
  • Our Partners
More Partners
Top