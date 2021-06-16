Software
PCWorld | Video
Leaked Windows 11 first look
More for you to like:
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
You Might Like

Leaked Windows 11 first look

PCWorld | Jun 16, 2021

Watch a tour of the leaked version of Windows 11.

Similar
More Software
Windows 11 tour
Now Playing
Leaked Windows 11 first look (14:08)
pls20 035 windows10october2020update v3
Windows 10 October 2020 Update: 5 biggest changes (7:24)
pls20 033 windows10at5years v3
Windows 10 at 5 years: How it transformed the PC (10:05)
Mac transition
Mac transition from Intel to Apple chips announcement in 10 minutes (10:26)
macOS 10.16 Big Sur
macOS Big Sur announcement in 9 minutes (9:16)
iPadOS 14
iPadOS 14 announcement in 6 minutes (6:19)
iOS 14
iOS 14 announcement in 12 minutes (11:47)
Windows 10
How to save serious cash on Windows 10 (10:53)
Nvidia Studio
Can Nvidia Studio fix Premiere Pro? (1:22)
Windows Sandbox
How to use Windows Sandbox (9:38)
Windows Sandbox
Windows 10 May 2019 Update: our five favorite features (2:58)
Surface Laptop
6 ways modern laptops make life more convenient (2:30)
Popular
Windows 11 tour
Now Playing
Software
Leaked Windows 11 first look (14:08)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
  • Our Partners
More Partners
Top