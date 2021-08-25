The Full Nerd
PCWorld | Video
Intel's Tom Petersen talks Arc GPUs, XeSS, and more | The Full Nerd...
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
Coming Next
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full...
Next Video

Intel's Tom Petersen talks Arc GPUs, XeSS, and more | The Full Nerd Special Edition

PCWorld | Aug 25, 2021

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Similar
More The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd special edition
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
Intel's Tom Petersen talks Arc GPUs, XeSS, and more | The Full Nerd Special Edition (56:54)
The Full Nerd 187
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 6600 XT Review, DDR5 Heats Up, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 187 (01:34:19)
The Full Nerd 186
The Full Nerd
New Ryzen/Radeon, Gaming PC Ban, Beast Canyon Review, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 186 (01:46:41)
The Full Nerd 184
The Full Nerd
Alder Lake rumors, Steam Deck excitement, Windows DirectStorage, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 184 (01:53:06)
The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 6600 rumors, GPU price drops, Windows 11 security updates, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 183 (01:29:04)
The Full Nerd 182
The Full Nerd
Windows 11: Features, hardware requirements, bummers, and more | The Full Nerd ep. 182 (02:02:04)
The Full Nerd Special Edition
The Full Nerd
FidelityFX Super Resolution deep dive with AMD | The Full Nerd Special Edition (01:40:49)
The Full Nerd 181
The Full Nerd
'AMD Advantage' Laptop Review, E3 2021 For The PC, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 181 (02:01:19)
The Full Nerd 180
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review, custom RTX 3080 Tis, AMD FSR vs Nvidia DLSS, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 180 (01:17:52)
The Full Nerd 179
The Full Nerd
Computex 2021: Super Resolution, Zen 3 APUs, 3D V-cache, RTX 3080 Ti, and more | The Full Nerd ep. 179 (01:42:22)
The Full Nerd 178
The Full Nerd
Rumor extravaganza: RTX Ti variants, big CPU changes, ATX12VO push | The Full Nerd ep. 178 (01:36:05)
The Full Nerd 177
The Full Nerd
Tiger Lake H performance, GeForce Lite Hash Rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 177 (01:15:58)
Popular
tfn21 188 tfnep188 v1
Hardware & Accessories
Intel's Alder Lake, Arc GPU, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 188 (01:16:45)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
  • Our Partners
More Partners
Top