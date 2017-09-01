Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
These are the first Windows Mixed Reality headsets
More for you to like:
ifa17 pho 005 acerswitch7blackedition
Acer Switch 7 Black Edition: first look Acer Switch 7 Black Edition: first...
Man wearing the Windows based Acer Mixed Reality headset
Windows Mixed Reality vs Hololens Windows Mixed Reality vs Hololens (3:07)
Acer's Mixed Reality Headset for Windows 10
Microsoft's New Mixed Reality Hardware video Microsoft's New Mixed Reality...
Intel debuts Project Alloy VR headset Intel debuts Project Alloy VR... (2:16)
Advertising jumps to life with Hololens Advertising jumps to life with... (2:05)
50 Cent's headphones will measure your heart rate 50 Cent's headphones will measure... (1:14)
You Might Like
Acer's Mixed Reality Headset for Windows 10
Microsoft's New Mixed Reality Hardware video
Next Video

These are the first Windows Mixed Reality headsets

PCWorld | Sep 1, 2017

Here are the first Windows Mixed Reality headsets, launching on October 17.

Similar
More Hardware & Accessories
ifa17 pho 008 lenovohomeassistant
Amazon Alexa pops up in the Lenovo Tab 4 with the Home Assistant accessory
ifa17 pre 001 windowsmrlaunch
Now Playing
These are the first Windows Mixed Reality headsets (1:33)
ifa17 pho 003 lenovomiix520
Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 520 hands-on: This Surface clone gets 8th-gen Intel Core CPU power
ifa17 pho 004 lenovoyoga920
Lenovo Yoga 920 hands-on: Still gorgeous, now with 8th-gen Intel Core i7 power
ifa17 pho 006 acerpredatororion9000
Acer's Predator Orion 9000 gaming PC is almost ludicrously powerful
ifa17 pho 005 acerswitch7blackedition
Acer Switch 7 Black Edition: first look
ifa17 pho 001 dell inspiron 15 7000
Dell puts GTX 1060 graphics into the Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop
alienware threadripper
Watch Ryzen 1950X Threadripper multitask like a boss in Alienware's Area-51
dell xps13
Dell's XPS 13 will be 40 percent faster with Intel's 8th-gen chip
The Full Nerd Episode 30
The Full Nerd Ep. 30: Radeon RX Vega 56 review, Intel adds more cores, Ultimate 1920x1080ti PC
8bitdo NES30 Pro
8bitdo NES30 Pro review: A versatile controller with a retro Nintendo feel
8bitdo NES30
8bitdo NES30 review: A stunning Nintendo-style retro controller with too many buttons
Popular
alienware threadripper
Hardware & Accessories
Watch Ryzen 1950X Threadripper multitask like a boss in Alienware's Area-51
ifa17 pho 003 lenovomiix520
Hardware & Accessories
Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 520 hands-on: This Surface clone gets 8th-gen Intel Core CPU power
ifa17 pho 006 acerpredatororion9000
Hardware & Accessories
Acer's Predator Orion 9000 gaming PC is almost ludicrously powerful
ifa17 pho 004 lenovoyoga920
Hardware & Accessories
Lenovo Yoga 920 hands-on: Still gorgeous, now with 8th-gen Intel Core i7 power
ifa17 pho 001 dell inspiron 15 7000
Hardware & Accessories
Dell puts GTX 1060 graphics into the Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop
ifa17 pre 001 windowsmrlaunch
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
These are the first Windows Mixed Reality headsets (1:33)
ifa17 pho 005 acerswitch7blackedition
Hardware & Accessories
Acer Switch 7 Black Edition: first look
ifa17 pho 008 lenovohomeassistant
Hardware & Accessories
Amazon Alexa pops up in the Lenovo Tab 4 with the Home Assistant accessory
Samsung_Galaxy_Note_s8
Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review (3:34)
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera
Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG G6 | Smartphone Camera Shootout
Portrait Mode vs Live Focus
Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Live Focus vs iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode | Camera Shootout
iPhone 7 Plus vs Note 8
Mobile
Testing iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8: Which does bokeh better?
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top