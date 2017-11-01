Mobile
PCWorld | Video
LG V30 Camera: Best Features
More for you to like:
Huawei Mate 10
Huawei mate 10 Hands-on Huawei mate 10 Hands-on (5:38)
LG_V30
LG V30 Hands-On LG V30 Hands-On
LG G6
LG G6 Review LG G6 Review (3:09)
mb7a6724
Samsung Galaxy S8+ Unboxing Samsung Galaxy S8+ Unboxing (4:37)
Hands-on: LG V10 Hands-on: LG V10 (1:17)
LG G3 Review: Killer features without all the bloat LG G3 Review: Killer features... (1:36)
You Might Like
LG_V30
LG V30 Hands-On
Next Video

LG V30 Camera: Best Features

PCWorld | Nov 1, 2017

The LG V30 has some cool camera features. Here are a few of our favorites.

Similar
More Mobile
mb7a7962
Now Playing
LG V30 Camera: Best Features (3:19)
FrontRow Camera
FrontRow Camera Review: A high-end live-streaming wearable without a high-end camera.
Google Pixel 2 XL
Pixel 2 XL: Top 5 camera features (2:45)
LG G6 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 8 Plus vs LG G6 | Camera Shootout
Huawei Mate 10
Huawei mate 10 Hands-on (5:38)
Google Pixel XL 2
Pixel 2 XL hands on
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Announces the Watch Series 3
Moto Z2 Force
Moto Z2 Force review: Are mods its only trick? (3:36)
Portrait Mode vs Live Focus
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Live Focus vs iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode | Camera Shootout
iPhone 7 Plus vs Note 8
Testing iPhone 7 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8: Which does bokeh better?
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 camera
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG G6 | Smartphone Camera Shootout
Samsung_Galaxy_Note_s8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review (3:34)
Popular
XBox One X Build Prep
Hardware & Accessories
Xbox One X PC live build prep (20:27)
Google Pixelbool
Hardware & Accessories
Google Pixelbook Review
mb7a7962
Now Playing
Mobile
LG V30 Camera: Best Features (3:19)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top