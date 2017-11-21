Close Ad
PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld |
Video
Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest XPS 13 ever
Share this video
More for you to like:
Acer Predator 21 X Review: The biggest, baddest gaming laptop we've ever seen
Acer Predator 21 X Review: The...
(9:28)
Dell's XPS 13 will be 40 percent faster with Intel's 8th-gen chip
Dell's XPS 13 will be 40 percent...
Ryzen Threadripper review
Ryzen Threadripper review
(16:08)
Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Review
Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 Review
(14:00)
Dell shows Apple how to craft a 15-inch laptop with the new XPS 15
Dell shows Apple how to craft a...
(1:16)
Dell XPS 13 2015 is a MacBook Air killer
Dell XPS 13 2015 is a MacBook Air...
(1:44)
You Might Like
Dell XPS 13 2015 is a MacBook Air killer
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Nov 21, 2017
Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest XPS 13 ever
PCWorld
|
Nov 21, 2017
Intel's 8th-gen CPU makes a great laptop even greater.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest XPS 13 ever
(3:38)
Surface Book 2 review
(8:28)
Intel loves AMD, Radeon's graphics guru joins Intel, and your questions | The Full Nerd Ep. 35
(01:22:24)
Xbox One X PC build post-mortem
GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Review, Xbox One X vs. PC, Ryzen 7 mobile, Intel Optane | The Full Nerd Ep 34
(01:24:19)
Rylo 360-degree video camera
Xbox One X PC live build prep
(20:27)
Google Pixelbook Review
SNES Classic RetroPie emulator build post-mortem
(12:47)
Surface Book 2 Hands-On: Faster CPUs, discrete GPUs and style to spare
Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-8700K reviewed, the fall PC gaming harvest is here! | The Full Nerd Ep. 33
Logitech Powerplay review
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
Surface Book 2 review
(8:28)
Cloud
Digital is the new shiny spoon: Danielle Di Masi Digital is the new shiny spoon: Danielle Di Masi
(6:11)
Cloud
Decoding Digital India: Arvind Gupta
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest XPS 13 ever
(3:38)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
Close Ad