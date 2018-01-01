Gaming
PCWorld | Video
Most anticipated PC games of 2018
More for you to like:
pls 020 2017gameoftheyear
The Best PC Games of 2017 The Best PC Games of 2017
Call of Duty WWII
Storming Normandy in Call of Duty: WWII vs Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Storming Normandy in Call of Duty:... (20:57)
The Full Nerd
How loot boxes are ruining PC games How loot boxes are ruining PC games
Forza Motorsport 7
Forza Motorsport 7 vs Project Cars 2 | Let's Play Forza Motorsport 7 vs Project Cars...
template c100.00 02 35 02.still001
E3 2017 preview: Release dates, rumors, predictions and more E3 2017 preview: Release dates,...
Building virtual PCs in PC Building Simulator Building virtual PCs in PC...
You Might Like
pls 020 2017gameoftheyear
The Best PC Games of 2017
Next Video

Most anticipated PC games of 2018

PCWorld | Jan 1, 2018

These are the new PC games we're looking forward to most in 2018.

Similar
More Gaming
Metro Game
Now Playing
Most anticipated PC games of 2018 (15:22)
pls 020 2017gameoftheyear
The Best PC Games of 2017
Call of Duty WWII
Storming Normandy in Call of Duty: WWII vs Medal of Honor: Allied Assault (20:57)
Xbox One X
Xbox One X Review: The console that makes some PCs nervous
pho 054 starwarsar
What it's like to play Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenge (14:54)
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Let's play South Park: The Fractured But Whole (21:10)
The Full Nerd
How loot boxes are ruining PC games
Forza Motorsport 7
Forza Motorsport 7 vs Project Cars 2 | Let's Play
SNES Retro Pi
SNES Classic RetroPie emulator live build prep
Divinity Original Sin 2
Let's play Divinity Original Sin 2 (24:41)
age of empires iv
Age Of Empires IV announce trailer
Project FANchise
Live football controlled by the audience with Project FANchise
Popular
Metro Game
Now Playing
Gaming
Most anticipated PC games of 2018 (15:22)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top