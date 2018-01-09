Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
Dell Mobile Connect mirrors your phone on your PC
More for you to like:
Alienware Area 51
Alienware Area 51 Hands-on Alienware Area 51 Hands-on
Dell XPS 15 2018
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018) Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018)
Razer Project Linda
Razer's Project Linda: The Razer Phone transforms into a laptop Razer's Project Linda: The Razer...
Acer Liquid Jade Primo: Finally a new third-party flagship Windows phone Acer Liquid Jade Primo: Finally a... (1:45)
Fuhu's behemoth Android tablet has a 65-inch, 4K display Fuhu's behemoth Android tablet has... (0:53)
The Hive's Amplicity is a modular, smartphone-sized PC with a graphics card dock The Hive's Amplicity is a modular,... (1:23)
You Might Like
Dell XPS 15 2018
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018)
Next Video

Dell Mobile Connect mirrors your phone on your PC

PCWorld | Jan 9, 2018

Dell Mobile Connect allows your PC to mirror your Android phone or iPhone.

Similar
More Hardware & Accessories
ces18 tho 005 vivint smarthome
Vivint's Streety helps neighbors share video (1:11)
Alienware Area 51
Alienware Area 51 Hands-on
ces18 pho 005 dellmobileconnect
Now Playing
Dell Mobile Connect mirrors your phone on your PC
Dell XPS 15 2018
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018)
Digital Storm Project Spark
Digital Storm Project Spark is a miniature, liquid-cooled gaming rig (3:49)
Lenovo Miix 630
Lenovo Miix 630 Hands-on (2:20)
Lenovo Smart Display
Lenovo Smart Display puts Google Assistant onscreen (3:13)
ces18 tho 002 samsungwall
Samsung's Micro LED explained
dsc07614 1
HP Spectre x360 First Look
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen
Samsung Notebook 9 Pen Hands-on (3:01)
Intel NUC Kit 2018
Intel's Kaby Lake G NUC has serious gaming chops (3:11)
Acer Predator Orion 9000
Acer Predator Orion 9000 Hands-on (4:14)
Popular
Dell XPS 13 2018
Hardware & Accessories
Dell XPS 13 Hands-on (2018) (3:19)
Intel NUC Kit 2018
Hardware & Accessories
Intel's Kaby Lake G NUC has serious gaming chops (3:11)
dsc07614 1
Hardware & Accessories
HP Spectre x360 First Look
Lenovo Miix 630
Hardware & Accessories
Lenovo Miix 630 Hands-on (2:20)
Lenovo Smart Display
Hardware & Accessories
Lenovo Smart Display puts Google Assistant onscreen (3:13)
HTC Vive Pro
Gaming
HTC Vive Pro Hands-on at CES 2018
Acer Predator Orion 9000
Hardware & Accessories
Acer Predator Orion 9000 Hands-on (4:14)
Dell XPS 15 2018
Hardware & Accessories
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018)
Digital Storm Project Spark
Hardware & Accessories
Digital Storm Project Spark is a miniature, liquid-cooled gaming rig (3:49)
ces18 pho 005 dellmobileconnect
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
Dell Mobile Connect mirrors your phone on your PC
Razer Project Linda
Hardware & Accessories
Razer's Project Linda: The Razer Phone transforms into a laptop
Alienware Area 51
Hardware & Accessories
Alienware Area 51 Hands-on
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top