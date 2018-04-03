Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
Hands-on with Dell's powerful new XPS 15
More for you to like:
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15 Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero...
Dell XPS 15 2018
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018) Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Hands-on (2018)
Dell XPS 13 2018
Dell XPS 13 Hands-on (2018) Dell XPS 13 Hands-on (2018) (3:19)
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest XPS 13 ever Dell XPS 13 Review: The fastest... (3:38)
Dell shows Apple how to craft a 15-inch laptop with the new XPS 15 Dell shows Apple how to craft a... (1:16)
Hands-on with HP's new Spectre X360 15 Hands-on with HP's new Spectre... (2:39)
You Might Like
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15
Next Video

Hands-on with Dell's powerful new XPS 15

PCWorld | Apr 3, 2018

Dell's new XPS 15 has up to 6-cores and faster GeForce graphics.

Similar
More Hardware & Accessories
prv18 080 htcvivepro.00 02 14 20.still003
HTC Vive Pro review
pho18 059 dellxps15 v1.00 01 10 22.still001
Now Playing
Hands-on with Dell's powerful new XPS 15
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15
Intel Hades Canyon NUC
Intel Hades Canyon NUC review: A premium mini-PC that offers solid gaming performance
Dell New XPS 13 (2018)
Dell New XPS 13 Review (2018)
Microsoft vs Logitech Mouse
Logitech MX vs. Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse: What makes a $100 mouse worth the money
v1.00 01 21 06.still001
Announcing our Ryzen APU with Radeon Vega Graphics PC build (10:29)
template c100.00 00 19 05.still001
AMD Ryzen APU benchmarks and review (9:14)
Best Kindle of 2017
Best Kindle of 2017
ces18 tho 014 dlink covr
D-Link's Covr WiFi mesh now includes a tri-band router (1:26)
Intel Kaby Lake R Laptops
CES 2018: Intel showcases Kaby Lake R laptops
ces18 tho 013 linksysac2600
D-Link's AC2600 router comes with McAfee inside (2:49)
Popular
Intel Hades Canyon NUC
Hardware & Accessories
Intel Hades Canyon NUC review: A premium mini-PC that offers solid gaming performance
PC building simulator
Gaming
Let's play PC Building Simulator
A Way Out
Gaming
A Way Out let's play
pho18 059 dellxps15 v1.00 01 10 22.still001
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with Dell's powerful new XPS 15
MSI GS65
Gaming
Hands-on with MSI's GS65
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15
prv18 080 htcvivepro.00 02 14 20.still003
Hardware & Accessories
HTC Vive Pro review
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top