Gaming
PCWorld | Video
Hands-on with MSI's GS65
More for you to like:
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15 Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero...
Corsair K63 Wireless Keyboard and Lapboard
Hands-on with Corsair's K63 Wireless keyboard Hands-on with Corsair's K63... (3:15)
MSI Gaming Laptops
MSI's RGB-laden gaming laptops bring high-powered bling to CES MSI's RGB-laden gaming laptops...
MSI GT75VR Titan
MSI GT75VR Titan Hands-on: It's heavy into VR MSI GT75VR Titan Hands-on: It's...
Destiny 2
Hands-on: Destiny 2 for PC Hands-on: Destiny 2 for PC (1:40)
The Crew 2
The Crew 2 gameplay trailer The Crew 2 gameplay trailer
You Might Like
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15
Next Video

Hands-on with MSI's GS65

PCWorld | Apr 3, 2018

MSI's GS65 gets a bigger battery, faster CPU and gets "business friendly too."

Similar
More Gaming
MSI GS65
Now Playing
Hands-on with MSI's GS65
PC building simulator
Let's play PC Building Simulator
A Way Out
A Way Out let's play
Atari VCS
Atari VCS hands-on
Ion Maiden
Ion Maiden let's play
Into The Breach
Into The Breach let's play
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition review
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Come: Deliverance first look
template c100.00 00 47 22.still002
PCWorld is on Twitch!
Sea Of Thieves
Let's play the Sea Of Thieves Beta
8bitdo SN30 Pro
8bitdo SN30 Pro review: A Super Nintendo inspired controller for the PC
Origin Millennium
Origin PC's new Millennium cranks customization options to 11
Popular
Dell New XPS 13 (2018)
Hardware & Accessories
Dell New XPS 13 Review (2018)
Intel Hades Canyon NUC
Hardware & Accessories
Intel Hades Canyon NUC review: A premium mini-PC that offers solid gaming performance
PC building simulator
Gaming
Let's play PC Building Simulator
A Way Out
Gaming
A Way Out let's play
MSI GS65
Now Playing
Gaming
Hands-on with MSI's GS65
template c100.00 01 29 00.still001
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with Gigabyte's new Aero 15
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top