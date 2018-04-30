You Might Like
The Best Features of Windows 10's April 2018 Update
PCWorld | Apr 30, 2018
The Windows 10 April 2018 Update, aka Redstone 4, isn't getting much love from Microsoft. But here's what we think you'll like.
Similar
Microsoft's latest update to Windows 10 barely has an official name. But it does have a list of new features that you need to know about.
Microsoft's latest update is known as the April 2018 Update for Windows 10, and it should arrive on your PC by the end of April or early May. As always, there's a number of useful features baked in.
Timeline, the marquee feature, lives in your taskbar, and essentially replaces Task View. It tracks and lists the various Web pages and documents you've visited over the past days and weeks, allowing you to go back and quickly
pick up where you left off. The kicker, though, is that it only tracks Microsoft apps, Office, and Edge. This is a very Microsoft-specific feature.
Near Share, or Nearby Sharing, is a quick-and dirty version of Apple's AirDrop. It's easy to share a document, image or URL via the "Share" function with a nearby PC, and Windows does so at up to Wi-Fi speeds.
Focus Assist, which used to be called Quiet Hours, now does a better job to intercept distracting notifications. This version even blocks notifications while you're playing a game or giving a presentation.
The number of people who use Microsoft Edge continues to drop, but here's a good reason to boot up the browser: clutter-free printing, which eliminates ads and neatly formats a Web page to make it look great if, say, you need to print out a PCWorld review.
Here's another: Windows Device Application Guard, a fancy name for a super sandbox mode Microsoft has added to Edge. If you're going to be surfing the dark depths of the Web, do it with WDAG enabled.
Microsoft's latest update is known as the April 2018 Update for Windows 10, and it should arrive on your PC by the end of April or early May. As always, there's a number of useful features baked in.
Timeline, the marquee feature, lives in your taskbar, and essentially replaces Task View. It tracks and lists the various Web pages and documents you've visited over the past days and weeks, allowing you to go back and quickly
pick up where you left off. The kicker, though, is that it only tracks Microsoft apps, Office, and Edge. This is a very Microsoft-specific feature.
Near Share, or Nearby Sharing, is a quick-and dirty version of Apple's AirDrop. It's easy to share a document, image or URL via the "Share" function with a nearby PC, and Windows does so at up to Wi-Fi speeds.
Focus Assist, which used to be called Quiet Hours, now does a better job to intercept distracting notifications. This version even blocks notifications while you're playing a game or giving a presentation.
The number of people who use Microsoft Edge continues to drop, but here's a good reason to boot up the browser: clutter-free printing, which eliminates ads and neatly formats a Web page to make it look great if, say, you need to print out a PCWorld review.
Here's another: Windows Device Application Guard, a fancy name for a super sandbox mode Microsoft has added to Edge. If you're going to be surfing the dark depths of the Web, do it with WDAG enabled.