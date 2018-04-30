Software
PCWorld | Video
The Best Features of Windows 10's April 2018 Update
More for you to like:
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update: My 5 Favorite Features Windows 10 Fall Creators Update:... (3:00)
Windows 10 My People
How to use Windows 10's My People How to use Windows 10's My People
Melissa Riofrio and Mark Hachman discuss Windows 11
How Windows 10 is cutting off older PCs How Windows 10 is cutting off...
Windows 10 Creators Update
Windows 10 Creators Update Review: Microsoft makes it fun Windows 10 Creators Update Review:... (2:33)
Hands-on with Microsoft's Windows Ink Hands-on with Microsoft's Windows... (4:08)
The top 5 features of Windows 10 The top 5 features of Windows 10 (2:22)
You Might Like
Hands-on with Microsoft's Windows Ink
Next Video

The Best Features of Windows 10's April 2018 Update

PCWorld | Apr 30, 2018

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update, aka Redstone 4, isn't getting much love from Microsoft. But here's what we think you'll like.

Similar
View the transcript
Microsoft's latest update to Windows 10 barely has an official name. But it does have a list of new features that you need to know about.

Microsoft's latest update is known as the April 2018 Update for Windows 10, and it should arrive on your PC by the end of April or early May. As always, there's a number of useful features baked in.

Timeline, the marquee feature, lives in your taskbar, and essentially replaces Task View. It tracks and lists the various Web pages and documents you've visited over the past days and weeks, allowing you to go back and quickly
pick up where you left off. The kicker, though, is that it only tracks Microsoft apps, Office, and Edge. This is a very Microsoft-specific feature.

Near Share, or Nearby Sharing, is a quick-and dirty version of Apple's AirDrop. It's easy to share a document, image or URL via the "Share" function with a nearby PC, and Windows does so at up to Wi-Fi speeds.

Focus Assist, which used to be called Quiet Hours, now does a better job to intercept distracting notifications. This version even blocks notifications while you're playing a game or giving a presentation.

The number of people who use Microsoft Edge continues to drop, but here's a good reason to boot up the browser: clutter-free printing, which eliminates ads and neatly formats a Web page to make it look great if, say, you need to print out a PCWorld review.

Here's another: Windows Device Application Guard, a fancy name for a super sandbox mode Microsoft has added to Edge. If you're going to be surfing the dark depths of the Web, do it with WDAG enabled.
Hide transcript
More Software
Windows 10 April Update
Now Playing
The Best Features of Windows 10's April 2018 Update
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update
Windows 10 Fall Creators Update: My 5 Favorite Features (3:00)
Melissa Riofrio and Mark Hachman discuss Windows 11
How Windows 10 is cutting off older PCs
state of the sdn market
What is software-defined networking (SDN)? (2:37)
Windows 10 Creators Update
Windows 10 Creators Update Review: Microsoft makes it fun (2:33)
How to use Microsoft’s Paint 3D app (11:31)
Google Photos tips and tricks
ipad
Getting started with Swift Playgrounds (2:47)
Windows 10 Anniversary Update: The good, the bad and the 'meh' (3:57)
Visualizing data with Power BI (3:49)
Microsoft is making amazing leaps in hand tracking (1:04)
Windows 10 Tutorial: How to reset your PC and keep your files (1:51)
Popular
Windows 10 April Update
Now Playing
Software
The Best Features of Windows 10's April 2018 Update
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top