PCWorld |
Video
HTC U12+: New Edge Sense features
PCWorld
May 23, 2018
HTC U12+: New Edge Sense features
PCWorld
|
May 23, 2018
The HTC U12 has a new set of Edge Sense features. Here's how they work.
