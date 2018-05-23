Mobile
PCWorld | Video
HTC U12+: New Edge Sense features
More for you to like:
Google Lens
Hands-on with the new Google Lens Hands-on with the new Google Lens
samsung galaxy s9
Three surprising reasons to buy the S9 Three surprising reasons to buy...
LG V30
LG V30 Camera: Best Features LG V30 Camera: Best Features (3:19)
Huawei Mate 10
Huawei mate 10 Hands-on Huawei mate 10 Hands-on (5:38)
Samsung_Galaxy_Note_s8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review (3:34)
img 6081
HTC U11 Review HTC U11 Review (3:36)
You Might Like
LG V30
LG V30 Camera: Best Features
Next Video

HTC U12+: New Edge Sense features

PCWorld | May 23, 2018

The HTC U12 has a new set of Edge Sense features. Here's how they work.

Similar
More Mobile
mb7a9149 2
Now Playing
HTC U12+: New Edge Sense features
Android P
Android P Beta up close: Best new features
Google Lens
Hands-on with the new Google Lens
Notch options
LG G7 ThinQ notch options
samsung galaxy s9
Three surprising reasons to buy the S9
pho18 057 v1.00 02 50 03.still001
Samsung Galaxy S9: Dual Aperture camera test
AR Emoji
How to make an AR emoji on the Samsung Galaxy S9 (4:30)
template c100.00 00 05 07.still001
Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact Hands-On
iPhone X
iPhone X review
Razer Phone
Razor Phone hands-on: a phone for the fans
LG V30
LG V30 Camera: Best Features (3:19)
FrontRow Camera
FrontRow Camera Review: A high-end live-streaming wearable without a high-end camera.
Popular
Acer X27 Monitor
Hardware & Accessories
Acer Predator X27: 4K G-Sync HDR finally arrives!
pho18 064 razercorex
Hardware & Accessories
Razer's new Core X is bigger, cheaper and works with Macs
pho18 064 razerblade
Hardware & Accessories
The new Razer Blade is a lean, mean, gaming machine
Acer Nitro 5
Hardware & Accessories
Acer Nitro 5 unboxing
mb7a9149 2
Now Playing
Mobile
HTC U12+: New Edge Sense features
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam (3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories (2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7? (2:38)
More Partners
Top