Close Ad
PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld |
Video
Asus packs OLED displays into new ROG liquid-coolers and power...
Share this video
More for you to like:
Razer Blade & Core X, NZXT H500i, 3GB GTX 1050, new CPU flaw? | The Full Nerd Ep. 53
Razer Blade & Core X, NZXT H500i,...
AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Hands-on
AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition...
Ryzen debuts in laptops with the 8-core Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC
Ryzen debuts in laptops with the...
Here's what eight M.2 drives in RAID looks like on Intel's new X299
Here's what eight M.2 drives in...
Hands-on with HP's Surface clone: The Spectre 12 X2
Hands-on with HP's Surface clone:...
HP Spectre x360: Hands-on with the beautiful convertible laptop
HP Spectre x360: Hands-on with the...
(1:19)
You Might Like
Here's what eight M.2 drives in RAID looks like on Intel's new X299
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Jun 4, 2018
Asus packs OLED displays into new ROG liquid-coolers and power supplies
PCWorld
|
Jun 4, 2018
The new OLED displays in ROG PSUs and CLCs are for both work and play.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
Asus packs OLED displays into new ROG liquid-coolers and power supplies
Acer Swift 3 Hands-on
RGB PC Build post-mortem
We're building a budget Intel PC live next week!
Acer Predator Helios 500 hands-on
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 hands-on
Acer Predator Helios 300 Special Edition Hands-on
The new Razer Blade is a lean, mean, gaming machine
Razer's new Core X is bigger, cheaper and works with Macs
Acer Nitro 5 unboxing
Acer Predator X27: 4K G-Sync HDR finally arrives!
WiFi EasyMesh Explained
Popular
Mobile
LG G7 ThinQ: 5 Cool hidden features
Gaming
Asus claims its ROG Phone is the world's fastest
Gaming
ROG Strix SCAR II Hands-on
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
Asus packs OLED displays into new ROG liquid-coolers and power supplies
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
Close Ad