What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?

PCWorld | Jun 13, 2018

We go hands- and ear-on with Logitech's GX Blue keyboard switch at E3 2018.

Logitech GX Blue switches
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
