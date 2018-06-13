Close Ad
PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld |
Video
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
Share this video
More for you to like:
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
Atari VCS hands-on
Atari VCS hands-on
Logitech Powerplay review
Logitech Powerplay review
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One X: A powerful 4K console in a very tiny box
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One...
E3 2017 preview: Release dates, rumors, predictions and more
E3 2017 preview: Release dates,...
Zombie crawlers, cardboard boxes, and space submarines: The best of Alt.Ctrl.GDC2017
Zombie crawlers, cardboard boxes,...
(2:12)
You Might Like
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Jun 13, 2018
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
PCWorld
|
Jun 13, 2018
We go hands- and ear-on with Logitech's GX Blue keyboard switch at E3 2018.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Hardware & Accessories
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
Now Playing
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
Intel explains what 1-watt displays will mean for your new notebook PC
AMD's Jim Anderson tells all about Threadripper 2
MSI GF63: A gaming laptop that won't break the bank
MSI's sleek Prestige PS42 notebook is airy yet powerful
MSI's App Player is the Cheater Mode you need to make mobile gamers feel bad
Zotac shows off mini PCs at Computex 2018
Cooler Master's hybrid cooler packs mini-fridge-like hardware
Cooler Master's MK850 keyboard just might kill your gamepad
Asus shows how Project Precog's dual displays can be used
Intel shows off the dual-screen future of PCs
Popular
Hardware & Accessories
Intel explains what 1-watt displays will mean for your new notebook PC
Gaming
Anno 1800 E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Rapture Rejects E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Just Cause 4 E3 2018 graphics trailer
Gaming
Hitman 2 E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Realm Royale E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Fallout 76 E3 2018 Multiplayer trailer
Gaming
Starfield E3 2018 unveil
Gaming
Elder Scrolls VI E3 2018 unveil
Gaming
Anthem trailer
Gaming
Fallout 76 E3 2018 game demo
Gaming
Anthem - gameplay
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
Close Ad