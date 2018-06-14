Close Ad
PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
World Tech Update
All Series
IDG.tv Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
Partners
Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld |
Video
Lenovo's Legion C730 and T730 are powerful, portable PCs with...
Share this video
More for you to like:
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound...
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One X: A powerful 4K console in a very tiny box
Hands-on with Microsoft's Xbox One...
AMD Vega vs Nvidia GTX 1080 TI, Ryzen Rumors, a GDC Preview and More! | The Full Nerd Ep. 17
AMD Vega vs Nvidia GTX 1080 TI,...
Best PC Hardware and Games of 2016 | The Full Nerd Ep. 12
Best PC Hardware and Games of 2016...
GeForce GTX 1050, Battlefield 1, Mechanical Keyboard Challenge | The Full Nerd Ep. 9
GeForce GTX 1050, Battlefield 1,...
You Might Like
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Jun 14, 2018
Lenovo's Legion C730 and T730 are powerful, portable PCs with carrying handles
PCWorld
|
Jun 14, 2018
Lenovo’s Legion C530 Cube and Legion T370 are built to go with you.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
Hardware & Accessories
Now Playing
Lenovo's Legion C730 and T730 are powerful, portable PCs with carrying handles
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
Intel explains what 1-watt displays will mean for your new notebook PC
AMD's Jim Anderson tells all about Threadripper 2
MSI GF63: A gaming laptop that won't break the bank
MSI's sleek Prestige PS42 notebook is airy yet powerful
MSI's App Player is the Cheater Mode you need to make mobile gamers feel bad
Zotac shows off mini PCs at Computex 2018
Cooler Master's hybrid cooler packs mini-fridge-like hardware
Cooler Master's MK850 keyboard just might kill your gamepad
Asus shows how Project Precog's dual displays can be used
Popular
Gaming
Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Hitman 2 E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Rapture Rejects E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Anno 1800 E3 2018 trailer
Hardware & Accessories
What does a Logitech GX Blue sound like?
Gaming
Realm Royale E3 2018 trailer
Gaming
Just Cause 4 E3 2018 graphics trailer
Hardware & Accessories
Scuf gaming controllers hands-on
Gaming
Fallout 76 E3 2018 Multiplayer trailer
Gaming
Starfield E3 2018 unveil
Gaming
Elder Scrolls VI E3 2018 unveil
Gaming
Fallout 76 E3 2018 game demo
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Hardware & Accessories
Hands on: LG 360 VR and 360 Cam
(3:19)
Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook, its clever MatePen, and all the accessories
(2:06)
Mobile
What's the difference between the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7?
(2:38)
Our Partners
IDG.TV
CIO
Computerworld
CSO
Greenbot
InfoWorld
ITworld
Macworld
Network World
PCWorld
TechHive
TechConnect
More Partners
Top
Close Ad