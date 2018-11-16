Close Ad
RX 590 review, RTX on in Battlefield 5, 2080 Ti failures, Q&A | The...
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,...
(01:11:30)
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull...
(57:42)
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and...
(01:06:21)
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming...
(01:31:14)
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX...
(01:09:05)
Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and world's largest hard drive | The Full Nerd: Ep. 5
Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and...
Nov 16, 2018
RX 590 review, RTX on in Battlefield 5, 2080 Ti failures, Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 74
Today's Full Nerd covers all things graphics!
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
RX 590 review, RTX on in Battlefield 5, 2080 Ti failures, Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 74
The Full Nerd
Intel talks Optane & future of storage | The Full Nerd special edition
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 2070 review, PT's controversial CPU benchmarks revised, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 72
The Full Nerd
Core i9-9900K and Intel 9th-gen controversies | The Full Nerd Ep. 71
The Full Nerd
Intel talks 9th-gen Core processors & and 'The worlds best gaming CPU' | The Full Nerd special episode
The Full Nerd
New Surface devices, Windows 10 October 2018 Update, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 70
The Full Nerd
Intel 9000 series leak, custom RTX 2080 performance, when is a deal a deal? | The Full Nerd Ep. 69
The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX graphics review, RTX 2080 or GTX 1080 Ti, or buy a Radeon instead? | The Full Nerd Ep. 68
The Full Nerd
RTX Turing GPU deep-dive, Nvidia Scanner, no ray traced games at launch? | The Full Nerd Ep. 67
The Full Nerd
Threadripper memory bandwidth, Athlon returns, external processors, Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 66
The Full Nerd
The RTX story so far, Jim Anderson leaves AMD, Acer Predator X27 review | The Full Nerd Ep. 65
The Full Nerd
Nvidia GeForce RTX analysis, PC gear at Gamescom, and Q&A | The Full Nerd Ep. 64
