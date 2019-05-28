Hardware & Accessories
Hands-on with Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1
Hands-on with Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1

PCWorld | May 28, 2019

Gordon runs down the features of Dell's new 10th-gen-based XPS 13 2-in-1.

