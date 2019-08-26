Gaming
PCWorld | Video
Let's play Control: Remedy's masterpiece is the new ray tracing...
More for you to like:
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Let's play Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Let's play Ancestors: The...
screen shot 2019 05 22 at 4.48.39 pm
Let's play Layers Of Fear 2 Let's play Layers Of Fear 2
Heaven's Vault
Let's play Heaven's Vault Let's play Heaven's Vault
Metro Exodus
Let's play Metro Exodus with Nvidia RTX ray tracing Let's play Metro Exodus with...
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 review impressions Resident Evil 2 review impressions
Forza Horizon 4
Let's play Forza Horizon 4 Let's play Forza Horizon 4
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
You Might Like
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Let's play Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Next Video

Let's play Control: Remedy's masterpiece is the new ray tracing standard bearer

PCWorld | Aug 26, 2019

Control is Remedy - and ray tracing - at its finest yet.

Similar
More Gaming
Control
Now Playing
Let's play Control: Remedy's masterpiece is the new ray tracing standard bearer
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Let's play Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
8BitDo SN30 Pro+
8BitDo SN30 Pro+ review: The best controller for the PC?
Respawn by Razer
Taste testing Razer's Respawn performance drink
Quake II RTX
Benchmarking Quake II RTX the old school way
screen shot 2019 05 22 at 4.48.39 pm
Let's play Layers Of Fear 2
A Plague Tale: Innocence
A Plague Tale: Innocence review
template rename.00 03 13 05.still004
Interview with Acer CEO Jason Chen: ConceptD PCs and other innovations
Heaven's Vault
Let's play Heaven's Vault
Anno 1800
Anno 1800 review
Metro Exodus
Let's play Metro Exodus with Nvidia RTX ray tracing
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 review impressions
Popular
10th-gen
Hardware & Accessories
How to buy the best 10th-gen CPU
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra
Hardware & Accessories
Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra: A mini-PC that fits into a monitor stand
Control
Now Playing
Gaming
Let's play Control: Remedy's masterpiece is the new ray tracing standard bearer
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Gaming
Let's play Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Featured videos from IDG.tv
More Partners
Top